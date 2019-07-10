LCBO says delivery shortage affecting stores

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says the implementation of a new warehouse management system has delayed the delivery of booze to its stores and bars across the province.

The LCBO says technology updates at its Durham Retail Service Centre in mid-June have caused some interruption in service and led to empty shelves in some stores.

The provincial agency says there are no supply issues but deliveries are moving at a slower pace than usual.

The delays have prompted some outlets to post signs advising customers to ask for alternative recommendations to the missing products.

The LCBO says it's working to minimize the impact on customers but did not say when the issue would be resolved or how many of its stores have been affected.

Angry customers have taken to social media posting pictures of empty shelves, upset about the delivery delays.