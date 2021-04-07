CAMH confined 2 psychiatric patients to their rooms for weeks during pandemic, lawyer says

A lawyer for two psychiatric patients at Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) says they've endured conditions akin to solitary confinement on two occasions this past year due to COVID-19 measures.

Suzan Fraser says her clients — both forensic patients, meaning they were found not criminally responsible or unfit to stand trial — were confined to their rooms and only allowed to leave to go to the bathroom despite testing negative for the novel coronavirus.

"They are demoralized, discouraged and losing hope of rehabilitation," said Fraser in a letter to CAMH last month.

In a statement to CBC News, CAMH said in a COVID-19 outbreak situation, patients on the floor must isolate in their rooms for 14 days, but they are given time to take individual walks out of their rooms. After CBC News contacted CAMH, the centre confirmed there was one instance in a specific unit where patients weren't allowed those walks.

Fraser is speaking out as some mental health advocates push for standardization of policies at mental health facilities like CAMH to ensure patients' liberties are not being restricted during the pandemic. They say the restrictive measures can take a toll on a patient's rehabilitation, and they are calling on the province to consider the impact on long-term recovery and efforts to re-integrate into the community.

Confined to a room

Fraser said she started noticing the tightening of restrictions at CAMH last summer when there were positive COVID-19 cases confirmed there.

She said prior to the pandemic, both her clients had various privileges — one was able to leave on a pass to visit his family at home and was expected to receive overnight passes soon. She said privileges like that were reduced or scrapped altogether because of the pandemic— including some visitations.

In recent months, Fraser said on two occasions her two clients were confined to their rooms for nearly two weeks.

"They were not allowed to leave their rooms, they did not attend group [sessions] in person, they didn't see their families," said Fraser, who described the institutional rooms as small, just enough for a bed and a desk.

Fraser's clients are at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health on Queen Street West. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

"In the period between the end of February and early March, they were told to remain in their rooms 24 hours a day … for the most part, no access to programs off the unit, no access to the outdoors. So no fresh air, no exercise."

She said she's tried to find out from officials at CAMH why her clients were not even allowed to go for walks in the hall of the locked down unit, but she says she has not been given a clear explanation.

She said prior to COVID-19, both her clients were making significant strides toward community integration. She believes the periods of confinement took a toll on their recovery.

"It will set them back and it will come at huge cost to their rehabilitation," said Fraser.

"What are the public health leaders doing to ensure that the patients at CAMH don't deteriorate in these onerous conditions?"

CAMH response

In a statement to CBC News, CAMH said the health and safety of its staff and patients is its top priority, and that it follows public health guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 infection prevention and control.

Patients are not confined to their rooms unless the situation meets the criteria of a COVID-19 outbreak, the statement said.

"This does not mean that they need to stay in their rooms 24/7. Patients are given times for individual walks around the unit out of their rooms each day."

CAMH says it found one instance where patients in one unit were confined to their rooms for a period of time without access to walks. The centre says it's working to prevent that from happening again. (Susan Goodspeed/CBC)

After CBC News reached out about Fraser's concerns about her clients, a spokesperson admitted CAMH found one instance where patients in one unit were confined to their rooms for a period of time without access to walks, but the centre did not provide more details. CAMH said it's working to prevent that from happening again.

Standardized protocol

Advocates for mental health patients acknowledge the pandemic has increased pressure on hospitals and their staff — not just at CAMH.

"I think staff are doing the best that they can," said Lucy Costa, executive director of the Empowerment Council (EC) — a not-for-profit group that advocates for clients of mental health and addictions services within CAMH and elsewhere.

"But having said that, I think there might be different things happening on different units. So I think standardization of protocols would be great."

Costa said she believes those she advocates for have been largely forgotten by the public over the past year, even though they are vulnerable and at risk of neglect.

Lucy Costa is the executive director of the Empowerment Council, a group that advocates for clients of mental health and addictions services. The group's board is made up of individuals with a history of mental health or addictions. (Supplied)

"There's a lot of prejudice and stigma attached to someone who's in a psychiatric facility. And it evokes a different set of emotions," said Costa.

"When we think about people in long-term care homes, it's easier just to evoke sympathy."

Costa said her organization has been trying to connect with provincial officials to discuss better approaches to ensuring mental health clients in facilities are better supported during the pandemic.

CAMH told CBC news it's implemented changes to help patients adapt during the challenges of COVID-19, including providing tablets for patients, extra staff for one-on-one support and cell phones to help patients connect with family — all measures that Costa welcomes.

But one year into the pandemic, she's pushing for alternate ways to make sure patients are engaged and making strides forward.

"I think finding creative ways to still keep people protected but allow for some social distancing activities would be good," said Costa.

"It's incumbent upon us to not take this population for granted and to remember that they too need support."