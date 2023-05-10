Woman found guilty of 1st-degree murder in case of Toronto lawyer struck by U-Haul

A Toronto woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder after fatally striking a Toronto lawyer with a U-Haul in 2020.

Anh Thu Chiem was found guilty by a jury at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice before Justice Peter Bawden on Tuesday. The 64-year-old was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years, the mandatory sentence for a first-degree murder, in the death of Scott Andrew Rosen in December 2020.

Rosen, a commercial litigator who was representing Chiem's ex-son-in-law, was 52 when he was fatally struck in an underground parking garage near Eglinton Avenue East near Mount Pleasant Road.

Rosen was fatally struck by the rented vehicle in an underground parking garage on Eglinton Avenue East near Mount Pleasant Road. (Toronto Police Service)

Court heard that Chiem blamed Rosen for her troubles over a property deal that turned sour. Chiem had incurred significant debts and wanted to declare bankruptcy, a move opposed by Rosen on behalf of his client, the trial revealed.

Chiem also filed a complaint against Rosen to the Law Society of Ontario, which was unsuccessful.

Taking the stand in her own defence, Chiem admitted Rosen ruined her but denied killing him.

In an obituary published in the Montreal Gazette after his death, Rosen was described as a "truly wonderful son, father, partner in life, brother and uncle."

"Scott has been taken from us in a way we cannot fathom, but he will continue to live on in his children, for he taught them well and he will forever remain in our hearts and thoughts."

A sentencing hearing will be held on May 24, where victim impact statements are expected.