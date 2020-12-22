Toronto lawyer fatally struck by U-Haul truck in parking garage was targeted, police say

A Toronto lawyer fatally struck by a U-Haul rental pickup truck in an underground parking garage on Friday was a victim of homicide and targeted, police say.

Scott Andrew Rosen, 52, a commercial litigator, died after he was hit in the garage at 234 Eglinton Ave. E., near Mount Pleasant Road. He is Toronto's 70th homicide victim of the year.

Police were called to the parking garage at about 5:30 p.m. Rosen had no vital signs when officers arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled from the area.

"I can tell you now that it is a homicide investigation and that Mr. Rosen was targeted," Det.-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis, a member of the Toronto police's homicide squad, told reporters on Monday.

"Currently, right now, we are still appealing for witnesses to come forward."

Police believe Rosen had finished work at a law firm nearby and had entered the underground parking lot, where the driver of the U-Haul truck was waiting for him.

"At that point, the incident did occur," he said.

Homicide detectives do not know why Rosen was targeted.

"We'll look at everything. We'll look at any current or past dealings that he may have had. Yes, that's part of our investigation," Lioumanis said.

"In regards to the attack, it is very disturbing to say the least. From my understanding, Mr. Rosen was a very good lawyer, very on the up and up. I was advised he took pride in his work," he added.

"The family is obviously distraught, very distraught. And I couldn't imagine what they are going through at this time, especially the time of year right now, leading up to Christmas."

Lioumanis said police do not believe Rosen received any threats before he was killed.

A Toronto police vehicle is parked in front of the underground parking garage where Scott Rosen was killed on Friday. (Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

On Friday night, police recovered the vehicle believed to have struck Rosen. It was located in the area of Bathurst Street and Dundas Street West and it is now being examined by forensic investigators.

According to Lioumanis, the vehicle may have travelled southbound on Brownlow Avenue after the homicide. Police believe the driver made his or her way to Chaplin Crescent at one point.

The U-Haul pickup truck was last seen southbound on Bathurst Street at St. Clair Avenue West. Police cannot say whether a man or woman was driving the vehicle.

Police have obtained "quite a bit" of surveillance camera video from nearby businesses, he added.

According to an obituary published on Monday in the Montreal Gazette, Rosen is described as a "truly wonderful son, father, partner in life, brother and uncle."

His family says in the obituary: "Scott has been taken from us in a way we cannot fathom, but he will continue to live on in his children, for he taught them well and he will forever remain in our hearts and thoughts."

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).