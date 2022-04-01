Mother appeals for help to find driver in hit and run that left daughter with fractured skull

The mother of a woman who suffered a fractured skull in a downtown Toronto hit and run last month is appealing for help to find the driver.

Laura Mastache says her 26-year-old daughter, Melody — affectionately called Ñiñi — suffered a traumatic a brain injury. An 18-year-old woman was also seriously injured.

Mastache told CBC News on Friday that she wants the police to "find this heartless person who did this to my daughter and the other girl." She is pleading with anyone with information to contact police.

At approximately 2:52 a.m. on March 20, police say they received a report about a hit and run at the east crosswalk at the intersection of Bathurst and Niagara streets.

Police say the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab 4x4 pickup truck with a short bed was travelling southbound on Bathurst Street. The driver made a left turn onto Niagara Street and struck the two women, who were crossing southbound.

Police say the driver fled the scene eastbound along Niagara Street. They have released security camera images of the truck.

Police say the driver of this white Chevrolet Silverado struck Melody Mastache and an 18-year-old woman who were crossing southbound in the marked crosswalk. Both women were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. (Toronto Police Service)

A police spokesperson told CBC News on Friday that officers are working on the case and the investigation remains ongoing.

Mastache, who doesn't live in Toronto, says her daughter was in the hospital an entire day before she learned about what had happened, adding that she "freaked out" when she got the news.

"This happened at 2:52 Sunday morning, March 20, and I found out around 9 p.m.," she said.

"I try to be strong, I'm an old lady now … I've been through a lot in my life so I try to be strong."

Mastache says she doesn't know how the injuries will affect her daughter, who is "just fighting to get better."

"She's always in pain. All her body aches, her head, everything."

Mastache says she got some good news on Friday. Her daughter has been moved to a new hospital to begin the rehabilitation phase of her recovery.

Melody Mastache, seen here with her brother Axel Mastache. who has organized her recovery fund on the GoFundMe platform. (GoFundMe)

Meanwhile, Mastache's son Axel Mastache has organized a fundraiser called Ñiñi's recovery fund.

On the GoFundMe page, Axel Mastache said his sister "will have to undergo extensive inpatient rehab for the next several months."

"My mother is currently watching over her in the hospital and has had to find a temporary spot for my youngest sister and Ñiñi's dog … We are looking for help from our community to help with the cost of a place to stay for my mother in Toronto as well as gas, hospital parking, food, dog-care and whatever upcoming costs Ñiñi will be unable to pay while she recovers."

The GoFundMe, with a goal of $2,500, had raised $2,870 from 39 donors as of Friday evening.