Toronto launches Saturday vaccination push in each of city's 25 wards
‘It has never been easier to get a first or second dose,’ according to city
Toronto is running at least one vaccination clinic in each of the city's 25 wards on Saturday in a bid to encourage more folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, there are 37 clinics operational.
"No matter where someone calls home in Toronto, it has never been easier to get a first or second dose," said the city in a release.
The clinics are a mix of walk-in and appointments. A full list can be accessed on the city's website, here.
Where Torontonians can get vaccinated:
In Beaches-East York:
Michael Garron Hospital, 825 Coxwell Ave.
Eglinton Square, 20 Eglinton Square.
Shoppers World, 3003 Danforth Ave.
Presteign Heights Public School, 2570 St. Clair Ave. E.
In Davenport:
Rexall Pharmacy Dundas/Gladstone, 1421 Dundas St. W.
Crossways Mall, 2340 Dundas St. W.
In Don Valley East:
No Frills Lawrence Avenue East, 1450 Lawrence Ave. E.
In Don Valley North:
Shoppers Drug Mart Pickle Barrel Plaza, 5899 Leslie St.
In Don Valley West:
East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.
Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd.
In Eglinton-Lawrence:
Shoppers Drug Mart, 2047 Avenue Rd.
In Etobicoke Centre:
No Frills Pharmacy, 245 Dixon Rd.
In Etobicoke North:
Woodbine Mall Mass Immunization Clinic, 500 Rexdale Blvd.
In Etobicoke-Lakeshore:
Cloverdale Mall Mass Immunization Clinic, 250 The East Mall
In Humber River-Black Creek:
Humber River Hospital Vaccination Clinic, 2625 Weston Rd.
In Parkdale-High Park:
Loblaws Dundas & Bloor, 2280 Dundas St. W.
In Scarborough Centre:
Scarborough Town Centre Mass Immunization Clinic, 300 Borough Dr.
In Scarborough North:
TAIBU Community Health Centre, 27 Tapscott Rd.
In Scarborough Southwest:
Warden Hilltop Community Centre Vaccination Clinic, 25 Mendelssohn St.
The Mid-Scarborough Hub, 2660 Eglinton Ave. E.
In Scarborough-Agincourt:
SHN Birchmount Hospital Clinic, 3030 Birchmount Rd.
Shoppers' Drug Mart Agincourt Mall, 2330 Kennedy Rd.
In Scarborough-Guildwood:
SHN Centennial College Progress Campus Clinic, 941 Progress Ave.
In Scarborough-Rouge Park:
Shoppers Drug Mart Kingside Pharmacy, 255 Morningside Ave.
In Spadina-Fort York:
Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.
In Toronto Centre:
Sherbourne Health Vaccination Clinic, 495 Sherbourne St.
In Toronto-Danforth:
Shoppers Drug Mart Pape & Cosburn, 1012 Pape Ave.
Shoppers' Drug Mart Danforth & Pape, 755 Danforth Ave.
Gerrard Square, 1000 Gerrard St E.
In Toronto-St. Paul's:
Rexall St. Clair Centre, 2 St. Clair Ave. E.
In University-Rosedale:
Shoppers Drug Mart Bloor & Bedford, 236 Bloor St. W.
Shoppers Drug Mart Spadina & Dupont, 292 Dupont St.
In Willowdale:
Mitchell Field Community Centre Mass Immunization Clinic, 89 Church Ave.
In York Centre:
Rimrock Plaza Shoppers Drug Mart, 1115 Lodestar Rd., Building E
Bathurst Village Market Plaza Clinic, 5988 Bathurst St.
In York South-Weston:
The Community Place Hub, 1765 Weston Rd.
Stockyards Village Recurring Mobile Clinic, 1980 St. Clair Ave. W.