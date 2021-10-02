Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Toronto launches Saturday vaccination push in each of city's 25 wards

Toronto is running at least one vaccination clinic in each of the city’s 25 wards on Saturday in a bid to encourage more folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, there are 37 clinics operational.

‘It has never been easier to get a first or second dose,’ according to city

CBC News ·
A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto. The city is running at least one vaccination clinic in each of the city’s 25 wards on Saturday in a bid to encourage more folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"No matter where someone calls home in Toronto, it has never been easier to get a first or second dose," said the city in a release.

The clinics are a mix of walk-in and appointments. A full list can be accessed on the city's website, here

Where Torontonians can get vaccinated:

In Beaches-East York:

  • Michael Garron Hospital, 825 Coxwell Ave.

  • Eglinton Square, 20 Eglinton Square.

  • Shoppers World, 3003 Danforth Ave.

  • Presteign Heights Public School, 2570 St. Clair Ave. E.

In Davenport:

  • Rexall Pharmacy Dundas/Gladstone, 1421 Dundas St. W.

  • Crossways Mall, 2340 Dundas St. W.

In Don Valley East:

  • No Frills Lawrence Avenue East, 1450 Lawrence Ave. E.

In Don Valley North:

  • Shoppers Drug Mart Pickle Barrel Plaza, 5899 Leslie St.

In Don Valley West:

  • East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.

  • Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd.

In Eglinton-Lawrence:

  • Shoppers Drug Mart, 2047 Avenue Rd.

In Etobicoke Centre:

  • No Frills Pharmacy, 245 Dixon Rd.

In Etobicoke North:

  • Woodbine Mall Mass Immunization Clinic, 500 Rexdale Blvd.

In Etobicoke-Lakeshore:

  • Cloverdale Mall Mass Immunization Clinic, 250 The East Mall

In Humber River-Black Creek:

  • Humber River Hospital Vaccination Clinic, 2625 Weston Rd.

In Parkdale-High Park:

  • Loblaws Dundas & Bloor, 2280 Dundas St. W.

In Scarborough Centre:

  • Scarborough Town Centre Mass Immunization Clinic, 300 Borough Dr.

In Scarborough North:

  • TAIBU Community Health Centre, 27 Tapscott Rd.

In Scarborough Southwest:

  • Warden Hilltop Community Centre Vaccination Clinic, 25 Mendelssohn St.

  • The Mid-Scarborough Hub, 2660 Eglinton Ave. E.

In Scarborough-Agincourt:

  • SHN Birchmount Hospital Clinic, 3030 Birchmount Rd.

  • Shoppers' Drug Mart Agincourt Mall, 2330 Kennedy Rd.

In Scarborough-Guildwood:

  • SHN Centennial College Progress Campus Clinic, 941 Progress Ave.

In Scarborough-Rouge Park:

  • Shoppers Drug Mart Kingside Pharmacy, 255 Morningside Ave.

In Spadina-Fort York:

  • Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.

In Toronto Centre:

  • Sherbourne Health Vaccination Clinic, 495 Sherbourne St.

In Toronto-Danforth:

  • Shoppers Drug Mart Pape & Cosburn, 1012 Pape Ave.

  • Shoppers' Drug Mart Danforth & Pape, 755 Danforth Ave.

  • Gerrard Square, 1000 Gerrard St E.

In Toronto-St. Paul's:

  • Rexall St. Clair Centre, 2 St. Clair Ave. E.

In University-Rosedale:

  • Shoppers Drug Mart Bloor & Bedford, 236 Bloor St. W.

  • Shoppers Drug Mart Spadina & Dupont, 292 Dupont St.

In Willowdale:

  • Mitchell Field Community Centre Mass Immunization Clinic, 89 Church Ave.

In York Centre:

  • Rimrock Plaza Shoppers Drug Mart, 1115 Lodestar Rd., Building E

  • Bathurst Village Market Plaza Clinic, 5988 Bathurst St.

In York South-Weston:

  • The Community Place Hub, 1765 Weston Rd.

  • Stockyards Village Recurring Mobile Clinic, 1980 St. Clair Ave. W.

now