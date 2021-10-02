Toronto is running at least one vaccination clinic in each of the city's 25 wards on Saturday in a bid to encourage more folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, there are 37 clinics operational.

"No matter where someone calls home in Toronto, it has never been easier to get a first or second dose," said the city in a release.

The clinics are a mix of walk-in and appointments. A full list can be accessed on the city's website, here .

Where Torontonians can get vaccinated:

In Beaches-East York:

Michael Garron Hospital, 825 Coxwell Ave.

Eglinton Square, 20 Eglinton Square.

Shoppers World, 3003 Danforth Ave.

Presteign Heights Public School, 2570 St. Clair Ave. E.

In Davenport:

Rexall Pharmacy Dundas/Gladstone, 1421 Dundas St. W.

Crossways Mall, 2340 Dundas St. W.

In Don Valley East:

No Frills Lawrence Avenue East, 1450 Lawrence Ave. E.

In Don Valley North:

Shoppers Drug Mart Pickle Barrel Plaza, 5899 Leslie St.

In Don Valley West:

East York Town Centre, 45 Overlea Blvd.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd.

In Eglinton-Lawrence:

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2047 Avenue Rd.

In Etobicoke Centre:

No Frills Pharmacy, 245 Dixon Rd.

In Etobicoke North:

Woodbine Mall Mass Immunization Clinic, 500 Rexdale Blvd.

In Etobicoke-Lakeshore:

Cloverdale Mall Mass Immunization Clinic, 250 The East Mall

In Humber River-Black Creek:

Humber River Hospital Vaccination Clinic, 2625 Weston Rd.

In Parkdale-High Park:

Loblaws Dundas & Bloor, 2280 Dundas St. W.

In Scarborough Centre:

Scarborough Town Centre Mass Immunization Clinic, 300 Borough Dr.

In Scarborough North:

TAIBU Community Health Centre, 27 Tapscott Rd.

In Scarborough Southwest:

Warden Hilltop Community Centre Vaccination Clinic, 25 Mendelssohn St.

The Mid-Scarborough Hub, 2660 Eglinton Ave. E.

In Scarborough-Agincourt:

SHN Birchmount Hospital Clinic, 3030 Birchmount Rd.

Shoppers' Drug Mart Agincourt Mall, 2330 Kennedy Rd.

In Scarborough-Guildwood:

SHN Centennial College Progress Campus Clinic, 941 Progress Ave.

In Scarborough-Rouge Park:

Shoppers Drug Mart Kingside Pharmacy, 255 Morningside Ave.

In Spadina-Fort York:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.

In Toronto Centre:

Sherbourne Health Vaccination Clinic, 495 Sherbourne St.

In Toronto-Danforth:

Shoppers Drug Mart Pape & Cosburn, 1012 Pape Ave.

Shoppers' Drug Mart Danforth & Pape, 755 Danforth Ave.

Gerrard Square, 1000 Gerrard St E.

In Toronto-St. Paul's:

Rexall St. Clair Centre, 2 St. Clair Ave. E.

In University-Rosedale:

Shoppers Drug Mart Bloor & Bedford, 236 Bloor St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart Spadina & Dupont, 292 Dupont St.

In Willowdale:

Mitchell Field Community Centre Mass Immunization Clinic, 89 Church Ave.

In York Centre:

Rimrock Plaza Shoppers Drug Mart, 1115 Lodestar Rd., Building E

Bathurst Village Market Plaza Clinic, 5988 Bathurst St.

In York South-Weston: