City officials to provide update as Toronto launches interim vaccination booking site

Toronto Mayor John Tory will join Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, and Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg to provide an update on the current situation of COVID-19 in the city.

Toronto hospitals have launched an interim website where eligible residents can register and book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine as the city awaits the province's centralized registration system to get up and running.

Toronto's Board of Health chair Joe Cressy tweeted the news on Monday, saying this is "not an ideal situation", but a necessary step.

The people who are currently eligible to pre-register or book appointments at hospital and health sector clinics include:

People who are 80 years of age and older

Priority health care workers

Indigenous adults (16 and up)

Adults receiving ongoing home care

Vaccinations at hospital and health sector clinics are by appointment only. Walk-ins or stand-by appointments are not available.

While we wait for the Province's registration system to go live, Toronto hospitals and Ontario Health Teams have launched a vaccine website and call centre, for Phase 1 priority groups to register & book appointments at hospital and health sector clinics:

"People who are eligible under the above priority groups must only sign up at one vaccination clinic. If you book appointments at multiple clinics, all bookings may be cancelled," Cressy tweeted.

Appointments can be made online or by phone via the call centre, which can be reached at 1-888-385-1910.

Ontario's centralized site is expected to be live on March 15.

The province's final stay-at-home orders were lifted in three regions Monday, including Toronto, shifting it back into the grey-lockdown level as the city saw 568 new COVID-19 cases (though the province has flagged there may be a data issue at play.)

Vaccination clinics ramping up, over 203,000 doses issued

Meanwhile, the city continues to ramp up vaccination efforts, with Toronto hospitals and community healthcare centres operating 17 clinics Monday, including mobile teams and in-site vaccinations, to vaccinate priority groups in their communities.

Over the weekend, 15 clinics were in operation, which brought the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered across the city to over 203,000, Toronto Public Health said in a news release Monday,

When vaccine supply increases and priority groups are vaccinated, the city will move on to vaccinating the general population at more than 350 clinics, including pharmacies and mobile clinics across Toronto.

The city's vaccination efforts will follow the priority framework established by the province.