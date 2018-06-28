When the final bell rings around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, hundreds of thousands of students from Toronto's public and Catholic schools will burst out of the doors to begin their summer vacations.

Students from the Peel and Halton regions will follow suit on Friday.

CBC Toronto went to Lambton Park Community School to speak with a bunch of kids about their many summer plans, which included: sleeping in, meeting new friends at summer camp, going on vacation, and, of course, countless hours of watching TV.

Grade 1 student Loc is all smiles about summer vacation. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Loc, a Grade 1 student, may be young but says he already needs a break from the stresses of school.

"I'm going to have fun," he said. "I'm going to vacation."

Pada has big plans to his the amusement park this summer. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Pada, another Lambton Park student, said all she can think about is going to Canada's Wonderland — the amusement park in Vaughan.

But for others, it's a day they've been dreading.

Cristiany, a Grade 7 student, says she'll miss school. (Paul Smith/CBC)

"I don't want school to end," said Cristiany, a Grade 8 student.

"I want to come to school every day because there is nothing to do at home. I'm going to miss school."

Shari Schwartz-Maltz, a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, says the last day of school is an emotional day for many.

"Lots of students are happy to go, but many are not," she said. "They love their teachers and some may see their teachers again or they may not."

Oseli will be moving to a new school next year, making the last day full of mixed emotions. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Oseli, another Lambton Park student, said she's got mixed feelings — especially because she'll soon say goodbye to some of her closest friends.

"I'm happy that school is going to end but I'm also sad because I'm going to be in a different school," she said.

End of year celebrations

As soon as the final bell rings, most Toronto students will be off for a 68-day summer break. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Schools across the board will mark the occasion in a variety of ways, with end of year parties and assemblies on summer safety.

At Lambton Park, the school year isn't officially over until all of the students and retiring staff members are "clapped out" of the school. At the end of the day, classes will file out of the school one at a time, exiting to the applause of their peers.

Schwartz-Maltz said this is a common practice at schools across the TDSB that makes the students feel proud of their accomplishments.

And they have plenty to be proud of — at least for the next 68 days until they return.