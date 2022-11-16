Steer clear of construction on Lake Shore Boulevard East, City of Toronto warns drivers

The City of Toronto is alerting drivers to avoid Lakeshore Boulevard westbound, from Cherry Street to Yonge Street, due to ongoing construction.

Sections within the stretch have been reduced to one lane, which is leading to major congestion.

The city says it anticipates work from Yonge to Bay Street will be completed as early as Thursday.

The rest of the area on westbound Lake Shore Boulevard, from Cherry Street to Parliament Street isn't set to be clear until mid-December, the city says.

The city says that due to the heavy construction in the downtown core, it is also advising drivers to plan their travel in advance, expect delays or consider taking public transit.