Toronto's Labour Day parade won't end at CNE, as lockout drags on at Exhibition Place

Toronto's Labour Day parade will not end at the Canadian National Exhibition this year as it typically does because unionized workers in the city are showing support for locked-out stagehands.

Instead, the annual parade will end at Lamport Stadium, south of King Street West, where there is expected to be a large rally. Exhibition Place, an entertainment and convention site, locked out International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 58, in July.

Hundreds of workers are marching in the parade, which started at Queen Street West and University Avenue early Monday. The parade is winding its way along Queen Street and will turn south on Dufferin Street, acknowledge the picket line set up by IATSE Local 58 at the CNE, then make its way to Lamport Stadium.

The parade's theme is "Mobilize for Justice."

Toronto Mayor John Tory, speaking to reporters at the start of the parade, said he would like to see an end to the labour dispute between Exhibition Place's board of governors and IATSE Local 58.

"I really, really want to see a resolution. I want to see one that's fair to the workers, but also fair to Exhibition Place and the taxpayers who own it," Tory said.

"I'm delighted by the fact that they're still negotiating. And I encourage them to keep negotiating. That's the only way that these things get resolved, is through negotiation."

Workers to rally at Lamport Stadium

The union and Exhibition Place's board of governors are expected to resume bargaining talks on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

"I hope that each day that they're there becomes a day that we're closer to a settlement."

IATSE Local 58 is the lead union in the parade, which means it will be the first union to march. Its members have been locked out of Exhibition Place since July.

The rally at Lamport will feature speeches, music, food, games for children and a beer tent, with proceeds going to IATSE Local 58.

The board and the union representing about 400 stagehands and technical employees have said talks this weekend failed to resolve the dispute.

Both sides of the negotiations said they were unsuccessful after meeting for 12 hours on Saturday that focused on the locked-out employee's contract.

Premier issues Labour Day statement

In a joint statement released on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Labour Minister Laurie Scott said they are trying to make Ontario a good place to work and live.

"Your government is committed to more economic opportunity for Ontario's workers and wants everyone to have confidence in a safe workplace," Ford and Scott said.

"Together, we can create unprecedented jobs and prosperity — and send a message to the world that Ontario is open for business."

At issue in the labour dispute are outside contracts. The union is upset with the Exhibition Place board of governors' plan to bring in its own workers to set up and supervise events while they still don't have have a contract. Workers haven't had a contract since December of 2017.