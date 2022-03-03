'Like a bad dream': A Toronto woman's harrowing escape from Ukraine's war

The cold air of a Canadian winter never felt warmer for Tatiana Sunak than when she touched down in Toronto after fleeing the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Last Thursday morning, Sunak awoke to the sound of explosions. That's when she decided it was time to leave.

There had been many warnings to do so in the preceding weeks, she says, but almost no one believed war would truly arrive at their doorstep, Sunak included.

"I still cannot believe it. It's like a bad dream," Sunak told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Tuesday.

Russian forces this week intensified their attacks on major urban areas, including the capital, Kyiv, and the strategic port cities of Odesa and Mariupol in the south. Amid the fighting, the humanitarian situation worsened and the international outcry against the invasion grew. More than 874,000 people have fled Ukraine in search of safety in neighbouring countries, a UN refugee agency spokesperson told CBC News Network on Wednesday.

Born in Ukraine, Sunak had been living in Canada since 1993 before returning to her country of birth in January of last year, where she worked as a private school principal. That all changed last Thursday when Sunak was forced to grab the suitcases she'd packed just in case, and flee with her partner, not reaching Canada until Sunday.

Tatiana Sunak is one of more than 874,000 people who have fled Ukraine in search of safety as Russia continues to attack the country. (Submitted Tatiana Sunak)

Her's is one of countless harrowing stories of the exodus from Ukraine, which has shown no signs of stopping amid Russia's burgeoning war. More than a million people have already escaped, the United Nations estimates.

Long lines of cars and buses have for days been backed up at checkpoints at the borders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and non-EU member Moldova. Some have crossed the borders on foot, while reports have also emerged of racism being faced by some at the borders, including African students being kept from boarding trains out of Ukraine to make space for Ukrainians.

'I never wish anyone to experience something like this'

Sunak's first move was to try the nearest airport. It was closed. Luckily, a friend arranged for she and her partner to pack into a car with a student and his family. It would be 17 hours before they could get to the western Ukrainian city Boryslav. The next morning, they would head for Poland.

LISTEN | A school principal describes her chaotic journey back home from Kyiv: 11:02 From Kyiv to Toronto, a school principal describes her chaotic journey back home to Canada A four-day odyssey out of Ukraine took Tatiana Sunak, a Ukrainian-Canadian from Kyiv on a 23-kilometer trek to the border and finally home to Toronto. 11:02

Traffic to the Polish border was at a standstill, with cars waiting 30-50 hours to get to the crossing. The only real movement, she says, was the tanks rolling in from the other direction.

A large number of people have been fleeing the fighting and worsening humanitarian situation In Ukraine. (Submitted Tatiana Sunak)

Eventually Sunak decided to make her way to border on foot, walking a gruelling 23 kilometres. It was cold, raining, and sitting or going to the bathroom were out of the question. When she finally arrived, thousands of people were waiting including women with babies as young as two months old, all packed into a crowd where some were panicking and pushing one another.

"It was heartbreaking to see kids crying that they want to go home, mothers freaking out because they are leaving their sons and husbands behind," Sunak wrote in a Facebook post recounting her experience. "I never wish anyone to experience something like this."

'This is his destiny'

Svitlana, a Toronto woman whose parents and grandmother have stayed in Ukraine, is among those who knows that heartbreak all too well. CBC News has agreed to identify her only by her first name over concerns for her family's safety.

On Friday, Svitlana's sister and her friend made it out of the country, crossing into Poland on foot. Her sister has a Canadian visa, but the friend doesn't.

Svitlana is a Toronto woman whose parents and grandmother have stayed in Ukraine. CBC News has agreed to identify her only by her first name because of concerns for her family's safety. (CBC)

"She said she will not leave her behind and that is why they're still together," Svitlana told CBC News. "She's my personal hero, because nobody at the age of 20 or 21 should ever have to go through something like that."

Svitlana's parents decided early on that they would stay. Her father has been volunteering with the fight and her mother has chosen to remain with him.

"With his entire soul, he's dedicated to the Ukrainian foreign military forces. So this is his destiny, and he knows he is going to stay up until the end. That was something that, yes, psychologically, it's really hard for us to accept because you think about your father, who you wanted to be safe and run for safety," she said.

"But then you have to find the strength to respect his decision... We just have to support him."

WATCH | Thousands turn out at Canadian rallies for Ukraine:

Canadians hold solidarity rallies for Ukraine Duration 2:00 Thousands of Canadians turned up at Ukraine solidarity rallies across the country to show their support and share concerns after Russia’s invasion. 2:00

Moved to help 'even if it's a drop in the ocean'

Though the experience was "a nightmare" to Sunak, there have been bright spots along the way, she says. The kindness of strangers, people comforting children and mothers, the volunteers in Poland who came ready with hot tea, soup, blankets and warm clothes, for example.

Watching from afar, Svitlana is grateful that internet connectivity seems to be in working order, for the ability to video call her parents and know that at least for now, they are safe.

"I am shocked by the level of attention that has increased over the past five days because people are listening and people care," she said.

Both are now focusing their efforts on doing as much as possible from the safety of Canada to help Ukraine.

"We're operating on very odd emotions and physical state where yes, we're tired, but there's enough adrenaline to keep us going... We cannot just sit there watching the news worried," Svitlana said.

"We have a very strong urge to do something, even if it's a drop in the ocean."