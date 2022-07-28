Toronto police issue public safety alert after string of armed robberies related to Kijiji listings

Toronto police are notifying the public about armed robberies related to Kijiji listings.

The force says officers responded to reports of robberies in the city's downtown core on July 9 and this Monday.

Police say they received reports that potential buyers arranged to meet sellers in response to ads for cellphones on Kijiji, and during the meetings the sellers were confronted by men wielding firearms.

They say the suspects, who fled in a newer model white or grey import SUV on both occasions, also demanded money.

Police say both suspects, described as men between 20 and 25 years old, are "armed, violent and dangerous" and people should call 911 if they spot them.

They are also "strongly urging" the public to use "extreme caution" when purchasing anything through online classified ads and to meet in a police station, public parking lot or well-lit public space during such exchanges.