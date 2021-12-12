Toronto Kids Vaccine Day underway at Scotiabank Arena
Event features sticker stations, colouring sheets, interactive activities and superhero selfies
From 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, families wanting to vaccinate children five years old and up can head to the Scotiabank Arena, no appointments needed.
The city is hosting Toronto Kids Vaccine Day. According to a news release, the city expects to vaccinate "thousands of Toronto's youngest community health superheroes" against COVID-19 before the end of the day.
Children between the ages of 5 and 11 will receive a pediatric Pfizer vaccine (10 micrograms), while those aged 12 through 17 will receive a 30-microgram Pfizer dose.
The walk-in vaccine options are accessible through the Gate 1 entrance at the Scotiabank Arena.
Shout out to our young superheroes getting their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> vaccines at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoKidsVaccineDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoKidsVaccineDay</a>! Walk-in appointments available from 1 to 6 p.m. Our SickKids vaccinators are here all afternoon! <a href="https://t.co/3MKdEPySwf">pic.twitter.com/3MKdEPySwf</a>—@SickKidsNews
Today, the Toronto Sign is lit pink to recognize <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoKidsVaccineDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoKidsVaccineDay</a>. <a href="https://t.co/qZ0bdFNpTY">pic.twitter.com/qZ0bdFNpTY</a>—@JohnTory
Toronto’s young superheroes. <br><br>We’re ready for you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TorontoKidsVaccineDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TorontoKidsVaccineDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/ptSN76834U">pic.twitter.com/ptSN76834U</a>—@joe_cressy