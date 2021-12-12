Toronto Kids Vaccine Day underway at Scotiabank Arena

From 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, families wanting to vaccinate children five years old and up can head to the Scotiabank Arena, no appointments needed.

The city is hosting Toronto Kids Vaccine Day. According to a news release, the city expects to vaccinate "thousands of Toronto's youngest community health superheroes" against COVID-19 before the end of the day.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 will receive a pediatric Pfizer vaccine (10 micrograms), while those aged 12 through 17 will receive a 30-microgram Pfizer dose.

The walk-in vaccine options are accessible through the Gate 1 entrance at the Scotiabank Arena.