Toronto's mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children set for Sunday at Scotiabank Arena

Toronto officials are getting ready to host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children aged five to 11 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday and the city says there are still appointments available.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic will accept walk-ins starting at 1 p.m. and the entrance for walk-ins will be through Gate 1.

Mayor John Tory has declared Dec. 12, 2021 to Toronto Kids Vaccine Day in the city.

"It's not too late to get the 5-11 year-old superheroes in your lives signed up for this superhero themed clinic in the home of some of our greatest sports heroes," Tory said on Wednesday.

Staff will greet children and give them a superhero vaccine clinic passport that includes information on four clinic stations they will pass through to navigate their vaccination, Tory added. There will be custom stickers for each station. There will also be colouring sheets, interactive activities and superhero selfie stations in the arena.

A Toronto fire truck and Blinky the Toronto police car will be parked outside the arena to welcome children and families. Inside, there will be Toronto mascots, including Carlton the Bear, the Raptor, Stripes and Duke the Dog, PAW Patrol characters Chase and Skye, and Toronto First Responder mascot Sparky the Fire Dog.

Tory said the experience will be memorable for children.

"Toronto Kids Vaccine Day has been designed top to bottom with children in mind," Tory said.

On its website, the city added: "All aspects of Toronto Kids Vaccine Day are aimed at making young people feel safe and relaxed as they get their COVID-19 vaccine."

Doctors and nurses from Toronto Public Health and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children will speak to the children, their parents and caregivers about the importance of vaccines and how the vaccination process will work. And there will be support dogs on site to help children and families feel comfortable.

City says clinic will be accessible

In a news release on Saturday, the city said it will bring children from priority neighbourhoods to the clinic to enable them to get vaccinated. As well, the site and aftercare areas will be fully accessible.

The city said there will be giveaways throughout the day, including Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors jerseys and tickets, grocery gift cards and PAW Patrol stickers, activities and toys.

To mark the day, the city has arranged for the Toronto Sign, including the new COVID-19 vaccination bandage, to be lit pink.

Twenty-nine per cent of Toronto residents aged five to 11 have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while three per cent have had two doses, as of Friday morning. A total of 67,300 pediatric doses have been administered to children five to 11 years old in Toronto.

According to the city, between September and November 2021, children aged 4 to 13 years had the highest rate of COVID-19 infection compared to all other age groups.

Currently, there are 44 elementary and secondary schools in outbreak in Toronto, the city's pandemic data indicated as of Friday.