Toronto to keep 10 city-run pools open until late September

Though the dog days of summer might be coming to a close soon —Toronto announced Friday that some of its pools will remain open, to give residents the chance to revel in the last few weeks of warm weather.

Mayor Olivia Chow announced the extension of the city's pool schedule at an afternoon press conference, held at Alex Duff Memorial Pool in Christie Pits Park.

"We love our city pools. You can tell how much fun the kids have. Let's extend it a bit longer," she said, as children using the pool waved to her.

Instead of closing all pools on Sept. 4, 10 pools will remain open until Sept. 24. However, those pools' operating hours will be more limited through the month, opening 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 7 p.m. on weekends.

The weekday hours should accommodate kids who will be able to use city pools after school, said Chow.

The mayor said swimming is an activity that's guided her through difficult periods and helps reduce stress. It was particularly helpful after her husband, former federal NDP leader Jack Layton, died in 2011, she said.

"My way of dealing with it, or managing it, was to go swimming every morning," she said.

Toronto is able to extend the season for the 10 pools due to there being some room in the current budget, she said.

Mayor Olivia Chow, right, joined swimmers at Alex Duff Memorial Pool on Friday after announcing the city's extended pool schedule. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

The following pools will operate with the changed hours until Sept. 24:

• Alex Duff Memorial Pool – 779 Crawford St.

• Heron Park Community Centre – 292 Manse Rd.

• Kiwanis Outdoor Pool – 375 Cedarvale Ave.

• Leaside Outdoor Pool – 5 Leaside Park Dr.

• Ledbury Park Outdoor Pool – 160 Ledbury St.

• McGregor Park Community Centre – 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

• Monarch Park Outdoor Pool – 115 Felstead Ave.

• Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool – 15 Grierson Rd.

• Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool – 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

• Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool – 15 Swan Ave.

Chow says municipal sales tax would help services like pools

Chow also told reporters that the city's pools are just one of many public services in Toronto that would benefit from a municipal sales tax. The mayor's executive committee approved a plan Thursday following a report from city staff that recommended new taxes to ward off an "unprecedented financial crisis" that will deplete the city's ability to function fiscally.

Staff recommended the city ask Ontario for permission to levy a one-per cent sales tax charged in Toronto in addition to the HST. The province has not yet said if it would approve this.

"Pools and libraries, all of those public services, make our city a better place to be," said Chow at the Friday news conference.

She said she hopes she and Premier Doug Ford can meet soon to create a plan.