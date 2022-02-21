Victim of shooting near Keele and Lawrence identified as Joshua Olson of Toronto

A man who was shot dead south of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West early Saturday has been identified as Joshua Olson, 30, of Toronto.

Around 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to Keele Street and Flamborough Drive where callers told police they heard a dispute and several gunshots.

When police arrived near that intersection, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save his life, but he died of his injuries there.

No information on suspects has been released.

Police say investigators would like to speak to any witnesses that were in the area at the time, as well as drivers and businesses that have dash camera or security footage.