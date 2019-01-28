Here's what you need to know as Toronto braces for the biggest snowfall of the winter

The first snow of what could be a significant winter storm has started falling in Toronto on Monday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement in anticipation of the system, which is expected to dump between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow on the city by Tuesday morning.

Winds gusting to 50 km/h are expected to blow the snow around, making for treacherous driving conditions during the afternoon commute.

The City of Toronto plans to start plowing main roads between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday evening, said Mark Mills, the superintendent of road operations.

"This'll be the biggest event so far this season," he said outside a salt storage building.

Sidewalks will be plowed starting at around 6 p.m.

Mills advised drivers to use extra care and to expect some longer than normal travel times this afternoon.

The TTC has also activated its winter preparedness plan in anticipation of the snow.

Plan ahead – snowfall of up to 20cm is expected by late today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> is following our winter preparedness plan. Anti-icing efforts have commenced on subway lines, and heaters are on system-wide (to keep switches operational). 1/ <a href="https://t.co/ZdvZjyR7ZN">pic.twitter.com/ZdvZjyR7ZN</a> —@TTCsue

Some early closures have already been announced.