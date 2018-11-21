Toronto's top health official issued the season's first extreme cold weather alert on Wednesday as a brief deep freeze is forecast to set in over the city.

Environment Canada says the temperature will fall to –6 C in the afternoon, though it will feel more like –14. The overnight low is expected to be –13 C. Strong wind gusts of up to 50 km/h will make it feel as though it is –19, however.

Sub-zero temperatures will stick around until Friday, the federal weather agency said, when the day time high is expected to go up to around 0 C.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, warned anyone planning to be outside on Wednesday and Thursday to be prepared for considerable cold.

"Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children," she said in a statement.

A warming centre will be open by 7 p.m. at Metro Hall, de Villa added.