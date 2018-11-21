Toronto issues first extreme cold weather alert of the season
It could feel as cold as –19 overnight, Environment Canada says
Toronto's top health official issued the season's first extreme cold weather alert on Wednesday as a brief deep freeze is forecast to set in over the city.
Environment Canada says the temperature will fall to –6 C in the afternoon, though it will feel more like –14. The overnight low is expected to be –13 C. Strong wind gusts of up to 50 km/h will make it feel as though it is –19, however.
Sub-zero temperatures will stick around until Friday, the federal weather agency said, when the day time high is expected to go up to around 0 C.
Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, warned anyone planning to be outside on Wednesday and Thursday to be prepared for considerable cold.
"Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children," she said in a statement.
A warming centre will be open by 7 p.m. at Metro Hall, de Villa added.