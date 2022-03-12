Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert

The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert.

The alerts are typically issued whenever temperatures are expected to hit –15 C or colder with wind chill.

"Other weather-related factors may also be considered," according to a news release.

Currently, Environment Canada is anticipating a high of –3 C that feels closer to –15 C with the wind chill.

The temperature is expected to drop to –11 overnight on Saturday, with a forecast low of –3 C on Sunday.

"Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children," the city says.

There are four warming centres currently in operation: