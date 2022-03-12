Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
4 warming stations are currently open across the city
The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert.
The alerts are typically issued whenever temperatures are expected to hit –15 C or colder with wind chill.
"Other weather-related factors may also be considered," according to a news release.
Currently, Environment Canada is anticipating a high of –3 C that feels closer to –15 C with the wind chill.
The temperature is expected to drop to –11 overnight on Saturday, with a forecast low of –3 C on Sunday.
"Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children," the city says.
There are four warming centres currently in operation:
-
129 Peter St.
-
5800 Yonge St.
-
Better Living Centre at 195 Princes' Blvd. in Exhibition Place
-
The Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Dr.