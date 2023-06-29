Toronto Islands residents rally to save arborist's business from city changes that could shut it down

A group of residents on the Toronto Islands are rallying to save the business of a local arborist who says unexpected changes from the city could force him to shut down.

Hundreds of people gathered last week on Ward's Island to sign a petition calling for Tyler Ganton to be allowed to continue using city-owned sites on Centre Island to store his tree maintenance equipment and dump organic waste, like brush, logs and soil.

"[He] is such an essential part of maintaining the island," said Faye Jordan, a local resident who signed the petition.

"If there's an emergency, he's there."

Ganton pruning an old tree. He says he has pruned most of the old trees on the island. (Tyler Ganton)

Ganton grew up on Ward's Island and he has spent the last 20 years planting and pruning trees for hundreds of his neighbours.

His company, We Care Tree Care, disposes of brush and logs at a municipal dump site. He also keeps his work truck and tool shed in an area of the Toronto Island Park.

But now, the city says he can't do that anymore. Last month, staff sent Ganton a cease-and-desist letter saying he cannot use city-owned space for his private business, citing safety concerns as an issue.

"We understand that you have been operating in some form or another in this location for years, and in recognition of that historic relationship, we are extending the timeline for you to fully vacate the parks yard until November 30th, 2023. This should facilitate a winding down of your footprint in the parks yard, and allow ample time for you to plan for the future," the city said in a letter to Ganton dated June 20.

Ganton said that would mean he'll have to bring a truck and trailer full of organic waste back and forth to the mainland on the ferry, costing him $700 per trip. That's a price tag Ganton says he and his customers could not afford and could put him out of business.

"The issue is that no other companies really want to come over to the island to do this kind of work ... I live here and I want to continue working here," he said.

City says public parks can't be used for commercial reasons

Ganton says he has used the dump for 20 years and the storage area for seven. He said there is a fence around his storage area and argues it's not unsafe for city employees.

The city confirmed in an email statement that it had issued a series of permits to Ganton from 2014 to 2021 to store equipment within a 100 metre-by-100 metre area, but the most recent permit expired on Dec. 31, 2021.

The city added that those permits don't give permission to use city property for commercial purposes. The city said Ganton's use of the park violates the municipal code, which says "unless authorized by permit, no person shall, while in a park, practice, carry on or solicit for a trade, occupation, business or profession."

Ganton keeps his tree maintenance equipment enclosed in Toronto Island Park. The city says some of it poses a safety hazard. (Tyler Ganton)

"City staff became aware that Mr. Ganton was using city space for commercial purposes," the statement said. "All of these activities go well beyond what was originally authorized under the Parks Access Agreement."

Ganton said he has applied to renew his permit and was waiting for a response from a city. He said the cease-and-desist letter was a shock because he previously had a very good relationship with the city.

"I've done tree tours for the city, I've helped run the tree tours, I've helped do other stuff around kids programs, building outdoor classrooms for the island school and the natural science school," he said.

Islanders say hiring an arborist from the mainland would be costly because it would require trips to and from the island. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Organic waste should stay on the island, residents say

Many local residents agree that organic waste should stay on the islands.

"I think the travesty of this is taking something so precious — a raw material — and taking it away from this land, which needs it. We need it," said resident Leida Englar.

Ganton said dumping organic waste on the islands helps to build up nutrients in the soil, which are increasingly being lost to erosion and flooding after major rain storms.

Three years ago, the The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and the city started flood prevention work on the islands after a water level rise caused flooding. Mitigation efforts by the authority included shipping rocks and dirt from the city to the islands to build up the shoreline.

Leida Englar lives on the island and saw Ganton grow up. She said she is showing Ganton support on behalf of her late husband, who was a landscape architect, and a huge supporter of Ganton's work. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Islanders say they fear that if they lose Ganton's services, residents will take matters into their own hands.

"My biggest fear is people will cut down their own trees, hurt themselves, but also, they'll take branches and try to trim and they'll just throw stuff all over the park," said resident April Hickox.

For many on the islands, Ganton is like family. Englar saw him grow up.

"It's not that we don't like people to come over from the city to help us. It's just that Tyler grew up here and since [he was small has loved] nature, and so it means a lot to us," she said.