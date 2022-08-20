12 people, including 2 children, slightly injured after Toronto Island ferry crashes into dock

Twelve people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a Toronto Island ferry crashed while pulling into the dock at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, police say.

The two children were taken to hospital to be treated there.

Police said on Saturday that a number of people reportedly fell but no one is in the water.

Emergency crews were called to the dock at 5:08 p.m. The dock is at Queens Quay West and Bay Street.

Paramedics told CBC Toronto that ten people are being treated at the scene.

Police are investigating.