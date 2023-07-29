Toronto man alleged to be ISIS 'financier' charged with terror offences: RCMP

A 34-year-old Toronto man alleged to be an ISIS "financier" has been charged terrorism-related offences, RCMP said Friday.

Police allege the man is "part of an international network" of ISIS supporters who use "online and encrypted messaging platforms to provide recruitment and financial support" to the terror organization.

In a news release Friday, police say their terrorist financing team, part of the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, began investigating the man in March 2021. INSET is a multi-agency team led by the RCMP made up of other law enforcement and national security partners.

The investigation found the man made and disseminated pro-ISIS propaganda on social media "for the purposes of radicalizing and recruiting people to the terrorist group," the release said.

RCMP received assistance from FBI, Spanish authorities

Police also allege the man "conspired with an overseas member of the Islamic State to commit terrorist attacks against foreign embassies in Afghanistan as well as providing propaganda and research related to attacks conducted in Afghanistan against foreign nationals."

The man has been arrested and charged with providing, making, available property and services for terrorist purposes, participation in activity of terrorist group and facilitating terrorist activity.

As part of the release, police thanked the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and investigators in Spain, saying international cooperation "was crucial" to identify the key people involved and the "full extent of illicit activities."

The man will remain in custody pending a court appearance, though no details were provided on where or when he'll appear.

The RCMP said it will not comment further on the investigation as it is before the courts.