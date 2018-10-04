Toronto is ready for upcoming election despite ward controversy: city clerk

An official tasked with organizing the municipal election in Toronto says the city is ready for advanced voting next week despite the recent uncertainty over the electoral map.

City clerk Ulli Watkiss says she and her team prepared for both outcomes of either a 25- or 47-ward system while the city and the province fought it out in court.

Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative government pushed through a bill that saw Toronto's city council shrink to 25 wards from 47.

The city took the province to court and a judge found the bill violated the freedom of expression rights for candidates and voters.

Ford and the government won a stay on appeal just two weeks ago so the election will go ahead with 25 wards.

Watkiss estimates it will cost nearly $2.5 million to accommodate the reduction in wards, when it's all said and done. The bulk of that will go to pay overtime to staff members who have been working 12- to 14-hour days and 6 to 7 days per week.

"They've pulled it off, they've been amazing," she said.

Advance polls will be open from Wednesday to Sunday next week. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Ensuring the accessibility of this election was a top priority, according to Watkiss. She says there will be voter assist terminals for people with disabilities at all advance voting locations, as well as at two locations in each ward on election day.

"For the very first time we are also piloting a home voting program," Watkiss said. "To enable voters who — due to illness, injury or disability — are not able to go to a voting place."

Home voting will only be available while the advance polls are open and people have to make arrangements through the city's elections office.

Watkiss says this is the most challenging election she's ever been a part of, and the process has been exhausting for everyone involved.

She says she hopes to give her staff two full days off for the Thanksgiving weekend, to rest up for the stretch drive of the election.

Advance polls will be open from Wednesday to Sunday next week. Election day is October 22.