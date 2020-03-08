'We Are Rising': Thousands march in downtown Toronto to mark International Women's Day

Thousands of people celebrated International Women's Day in Toronto on Sunday with a rally and march through downtown streets.

This year's theme was "The World is on Fire — We Are Rising."

At the march, women and men carried banners, displayed placards, chanted slogans and drummed.

"We'll keep fighting... Until we win," people chanted.

Marchers made their way from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) at the University of Toronto on Bloor Street to Yonge Street, south on Yonge Street to Gerrard Avenue, east on Gerrard to Church Street, south on Church to the Ryerson Students' Union.

A rally was held at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education before the march. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC )

The march followed a rally at OISE, where speakers at the rally called on governments in Canada to respect Indigenous land rights and to take real steps to fight climate change.

In front of a packed auditorium, speakers also expressed support for Ontario teachers fighting against cuts to public education made by the Doug Ford government.

The rally and march were organized by a coalition of community groups, students and trade unions, and were sponsored by Women Working with Immigrant Women.

