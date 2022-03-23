Toronto unveils 10-year plan for reconciliation with Indigenous peoples

The City of Toronto has released its 10-year strategy for achieving reconciliation with Indigenous people that would — pending council approval — see it acknowledge how "colonialism, forced assimilation, theft of lands and knowledge and many other harms perpetuated by governments have resulted in grave injustices and inequities."

It could also see Mayor John Tory apologize to Métis people for the city's part in militarized action against them in the 1880s.

"It's essential that the City of Toronto be a leader in advancing truth, justice and reconciliation," said Tory on Wednesday.

The plan goes before the mayor's hand-picked executive committee on March 30, and then on to city council on April 6.

Apology, civic engagement first steps

The plan's first year priorities include the Métis apology, as well as an emphasis on improving Indigenous education and civic engagement, bettering relationships with Indigenous organizations, and finding ways to "make financial reparations."

According to the plan , the city's Indigenous Affairs Office will work with Indigenous community members and experts to create a "reconciliation audit tool kit."

If the city keeps its proposed schedule, that tool kit will be used in 2023 to identify any city policies, programs or other processes that create systemic barriers for Indigenous peoples.

The plan is a "living document and it will grow," Tory said, adding that it requires "careful reading."