York police identify Toronto man, 67, as victim of homicide

York police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with murder in connection with the killing of a Toronto man over the weekend.

They identified the victim Monday as Chung Hung Victor Lee, 67.

Police were called to an auto service shop on Green Lane, near Bayview Avenue in the Thornhill area of Markham, on Saturday at about 7:45 p.m. for a report of an injured person, a release says.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was unresponsiive, police say. The victim was transported to hospital before he died.

Police say his death was deemed "suspicious," and the homicide unit took over the investigation.

Officers allege the accused entered the shop and attacked the victim before stealing a vehicle and leaving the area.

Police charged a 23-year-old man from Markham with first-degree murder and theft of a vehicle over $5,000. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.