Toronto police identify victim in fatal downtown stabbing

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Friday in downtown Toronto.

In a news release Saturday, police say 40-year-old Richard Sasaki of Toronto was critically injured after an altercation with another man near Victoria Street and Dundas Street East just before 2 p.m.

He was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

Police are still looking for the male suspect.

They say he was in the area for some time prior to the stabbing and may have interacted with others. He is described as being in his late 20s, about five foot 10 inches with long black hair and black facial hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.