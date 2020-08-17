Toronto Hydro worker dies after being critically injured in industrial accident

A Toronto Hydro worker critically injured in an industrial accident last Wednesday died on the weekend, the utility confirmed on Monday.

The employee has been identified as Kurtis Cleaveley, according to a GoFundMe page.

The incident happened in the area of Willard Avenue and Bloor Street West, east of Jane Street, on Aug. 12. Emergency crews were called to the area at about 12:30 p.m.

Toronto police had said they received reports that a man was electrocuted in an electrical vault.

Cleaveley was rushed to hospital without vital signs. The GoFundMe page, set up before his death, said he was resuscitated but remained in critical condition in hospital.

The page had described him as a "bright vibrant man with a bright future ahead of him."

In an update to the GoFundMe page on Sunday, Meghan Hodgkinson, the page's organizer, confirmed with a "heavy heart" that Cleaveley had died.

"This can only be a terrible time for his family and friends," she writes. "The donations will be given to Kurtis' family, thank you everyone for your support. It has been wonderful to see the community rally around such an amazing family that did not deserve such a loss."

Ontario's Ministry of Labour said at the time: "It was reported that a worker made accidental contact with live wires in an electrical vault." The ministry had said it was a construction incident.

A Toronto Hydro truck is parked at the scene of an industrial accident that has turned out to be fatal. (Michael Aitkens/CBC )

In a statement on Monday, Toronto Hydro extended its condolences to the worker's family.

"We're heartbroken by the loss of our Toronto Hydro employee who passed away on the weekend," Russell Baker, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said in the statement.

"While we continue to cooperate with the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development's investigation as to whether this was a personal medical or work-related death, our number one priority is supporting his family, our employees, and all those affected by his tragic passing."

Following the accident, the ministry asked Toronto Hydro to turn off the power to about 600 customers in the area for hours as it investigated.