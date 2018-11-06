Toronto Hydro warns power outages possible with 80 km/h wind gusts in GTA forecast

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA, calling for potentially damaging winds Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada is warning of a low-pressure system that will bring "strong southwesterly winds" with gusts that could reach 80 km/h. The strong winds are expected to develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening.

The weather statement covers Toronto, as well as most of the GTA, including Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions, up into Orangeville and Dufferin County, east into Belleville and west into Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Brantford Woodstock, London and Windsor.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," the weather statement reads.

Mark Schuster, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the wind storm isn't expected to be as severe as others that have hit Toronto this year. But "you might start to see some weak trees getting downed or possibly some branches coming off trees," he told CBC Toronto. The winds will likely "shake a lot of the remaining leaves off the trees," he said.

'We have seen this several times already'

Crews at Toronto Hydro are monitoring the weather and ready to respond to power outages, said spokesperson Tori Gass.

"We have seen this several times already this year, so we feel a bit like a broken record," Gass told CBC Toronto.

"But we definitely are expecting the possibility of power outages and that would be due to downed wires, tree damage, forestry damage, that type of thing."

Residents should stay away from downed power lines, she said, and call Toronto Hydro or 911 if they spot any.

Gass also advised getting together an emergency preparedness kit, including non-perishable food, water, a first aid kit, radio and flashlight with batteries, in case of outages.

A wind warning is also in effect for the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach, Tobermory and Southern Bruce County, as well as east into Napanee and Picton, warning of wind gusts of up to 100 km/h.

The wind in all areas is forecast to "gradually weaken" overnight.

Meanwhile, high temperatures will also come with the high winds, according to Schuster. The daytime high across the GTA will hit the mid-teens, he said. However, the region will get back to below-normal temperatures by Wednesday and over the next week.