1,000 Etobicoke customers without power after storm leaves 'significant damage'

Thousands of Etobicoke residents are expected to be without power until the morning after a storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to Toronto on Thursday evening.

Toronto Hydro said it was responding to "a number of outages" at around 7 p.m.due falling tree limbs bringing down power lines.

About 1,000 customers were affected, the city-owned utility said.

Three hours later, Toronto Hydro issued an update saying it was continuing to work on restoring electricity to customers, but " the damage from this evening's storm requires complex, lengthy repairs."

Most of the affected properties were located in and around the boundaries of Evans Road, Lakeshore, Browns Line and Etobicoke Creek.

Impacted customers should expect to be without power into the morning. Rest assured our crews are working as quickly & safely as possible to restore power to the remaining customers. (2/3) —@TorontoHydro

The utility said customers without electricity should "expect to be without power into the morning."

Toronto Hydro spokesperson Cindy Brooks said there had been "significant damage with trees downed."

"We do have a number of crews onsite and extra forestry support to help us assess the damage," she said.

The utility is urging people who come across downed wire to stay at least 10 metres away and report them to Toronto Hydro at 416-542-8000.