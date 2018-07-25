'No evidence' Danforth shooter Faisal Hussain connected to ISIS, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they have "no evidence" that Faisal Hussain's shooting rampage on the Danforth was connected to ISIS.

"At this stage, we have no evidence to support these claims," said Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders.

"We will continue to explore every investigative avenue including interviewing those who knew Mr. Hussain, reviewing his online activity, and looking into his experiences with mental health," he added. ​

Reuters had previously reported that Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), through the group's AMAQ news agency, had claimed responsibility for the attack. ISIS did not provide any evidence to support the claim, nor can CBC News verify the legitimacy of the ISIS statement.

Hussain, 29, killed two people and injured 13 others during a mass shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on Sunday night.

Julianna Kozis,10,​ and Reese Fallon, 18, were killed in the shooting.

Hussain began his shooting spree at around 10 p.m. Sunday. (Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images)

CBC News has learned from a source close to his family that Hussain was apprehended twice by police while he was under 18. A police source said that Hussain's prior contact with authorities involved mental health problems.

The RCMP would not confirm if Hussain's alleged links to ISIS were under investigation.

"The RCMP is giving its full support to the Toronto Police Service who are investigating the incident," the national police force said.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said "there is no national security nexus to the shooter."