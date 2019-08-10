Have you seen Milo? 10-month-old Lab Hound mix stolen from Toronto Humane Society
Pup was taken from its kennel on Friday by man who showed up at shelter a day earlier
The Toronto Humane Society (THS) is seeking the public's help to find a rescue pup taken from his kennel on Friday.
"Milo is a 10-month-old, quite lean, yellow Lab Hound mix," THS spokesperson Hannah Sotropa told CBC Toronto on Saturday.
Sotropa said a man showed up at shelter on Thursday and was escorted off the property by staff and security after he became belligerent with staff.
Sotropa also said the man returned on Friday but staff did not immediately recognize him as the person who was there a day earlier.
"[He] was in and out of the shelter within five minutes, wearing a hat and sun glasses and new clothing," she said.
Sotropa says Milo is micro chipped and if anyone spots the man or the dog, they should contact local authorities immediately.
***URGENT CALL FOR HELP***<br>We are absolutely devastated that today one of our dogs, Milo, 10 month old yellow lab pup was stolen today from his kennel. If you see this man or dog, please contact the local authorities immediately. Please help us bring Milo back to safety. <a href="https://t.co/1AfczzgFUJ">pic.twitter.com/1AfczzgFUJ</a>—@THS_tweet
