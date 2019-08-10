Have you seen Milo? 10-month-old Lab Hound mix stolen from Toronto Humane Society

The Toronto Humane Society (THS) is seeking the public's help to find a rescue pup taken from his kennel on Friday.

"Milo is a 10-month-old, quite lean, yellow Lab Hound mix," THS spokesperson Hannah Sotropa told CBC Toronto on Saturday.

Sotropa said a man showed up at shelter on Thursday and was escorted off the property by staff and security after he became belligerent with staff.

Surveillance footage of a man wanted in the suspected theft of a 10-month-old pup from the Humane Society. (Toronto Humane Society/Facebook)

Sotropa also said the man returned on Friday but staff did not immediately recognize him as the person who was there a day earlier.

"[He] was in and out of the shelter within five minutes, wearing a hat and sun glasses and new clothing," she said.

Sotropa says Milo is micro chipped and if anyone spots the man or the dog, they should contact local authorities immediately.