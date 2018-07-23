Danforth shooting victims remain in hospital after life-saving surgeries

Toronto hospitals are still treating a number of people for injuries after a gunman opened fire on a strip of Danforth Avenue restaurants on Sunday night.

Two females, aged 10 and 18, were killed, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Monday afternoon. The 18-year-old has been identified as Reese Fallon.

The other victims are both male and female and range in age from 10 to 59. Hospital officials say some have already undergone multiple life-saving surgeries. Here's the latest:

St. Michael's Hospital is treating five patients, including at least three who underwent "immediate life-saving surgery," according to Dr. Najma Ahmed, who heads the trauma department.

is treating five patients, including at least three who underwent "immediate life-saving surgery," according to Dr. Najma Ahmed, who heads the trauma department. Sunnybrook Hospital is treating three patients. Dr. Dan Cass, the hospital's executive vice president and chief medical executive, said there was a scramble to clear the emergency room and make space for new patients requiring emergency care.

Dr. Dan Cass is the Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Executive of Sunnybrook Hospital, where three victims from the shooting were taken and treated. 8:01

Michael Garron Hospital, formerly known as Toronto East General, said in an email statement that seven victims, including two people who were shot, were initially treated there. As of Monday afternoon, just two people remain in the hospital and are in stable condition, according to Dr. Paul Hannam.

Chris Budo, who is running for city council in the area, said he knows two of the people who were shot.

The mother and her adult son, he said, were both shot in the legs or lower body, but have now been treated and released from hospital. The family declined to speak with CBC Toronto.