Man dead in Toronto shooting, police K9 unit searching for suspects

Toronto police say a man is dead following a shooting in the city's west end.

Police were called shortly after 5:40 p.m. with reports of two men with gunshot wounds in a car near Tallon Road and Trehorne Drive.

One of the men was unconscious and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police say. The other man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Two men suspected of being involved in the shooting were seen fleeing the scene in a car that police say "became involved in a collision."

Police recovered a loaded weapon in the car, but the men fled on foot.

Officers, including from the K9 unit, are doing a search in the area. Police say the public should expect some road closures as the search continues.

The homicide squad is now investigating.