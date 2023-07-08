Police identify woman killed in daytime shooting in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have identified a woman who died following a daytime shooting in a busy neighbourhood in the city's east end on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, of Toronto, police said in a news release issued Saturday. She was hit by a stray bullet, according to police.

Huebner-Makurat is the 32nd victim of homicide in the city this year, police say.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday police received a call for a shooting in the Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue area.

Police say there was a physical altercation between three males when two of them took out handguns and shot at each other.

The woman was walking in the area and was struck by a stray bullet, police said. She was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspects fled the area on foot.

Police initially said they were searching for three suspects, but on Saturday said two suspects are still outstanding.

The first suspect is described as a male who is about six feet tall, medium build, and was wearing a white shirt. The second male suspect was wearing a dark t-shirt with floral print and blue jeans.

Police are asking members of the public who have dash cam video or CCTV video from the area to contact investigators. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.