Man's death near Mount Pleasant and Eglinton now ruled a homicide, police say

Toronto police are investigating the city's 11th homicide for 2019, following the death of a man Monday near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

Officers located the victim — now identified as Jason Otis Lewis, 47, of no fixed address — at 133 Broadway Ave. at 2 p.m. Monday.

Police were called to the area for reports of a suspicious death after paramedics found Lewis unconscious. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem revealed the injuries were the result of blunt force trauma and the death has now been determined to be a homicide, police said on Wednesday.



Police arrested a 42-year-old Toronto man on Monday in connection with Lewis's death.