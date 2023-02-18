Man dead following altercation in Scarborough

A man has died after he was injured in an altercation in Scarborough Friday night, Toronto police say.

Police were called to Morecambe Gate and Victoria Park Avenue at around 11:49 p.m. for unknown trouble in the area.

Police said a man was injured during an altercation and was transported to hospital.

Early Saturday morning police said that the man died and the homicide unit is now investigating.

This is Toronto's sixth homicide for 2023.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said they are still investigating to determine what happened.

Police are also reviewing video to look for suspect information.