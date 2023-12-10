Toronto police investigating shooting that killed 36-year-old Kleinburg man

Toronto police say the force is investigating a homicide after a man died of gunshot wounds Saturday.

Police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the Wilson and Oakland avenues around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Roberto Lowndes, 36, was found on the road unresponsive and with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers say he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Lowndes was a resident of Kleinburg, a community in Vaughan, Ont., about 40 kilometres north of Toronto.

Police are looking for the shooter and asking people with any information about the case to reach out.