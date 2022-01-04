Man charged after 30-year-old woman found dead downtown

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman downtown on Monday night.

Investigators say Brittany Doff, 30, was found without vital signs after responding to a call in the Clinton and College streets area around 8 p.m. that night.

Doff was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police said Kadeem Nedrick, also 30, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Nedrick appeared in court at Old City Hall Tuesday morning, according news release issued this morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).