Toronto's 23rd homicide victim of 2022 identified as Cavonte Dimsdale, 18
A man who was killed in a shooting in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon has been identified as 18-year-old Cavonte Dimsdale, of Toronto.
2nd man, also 18 years old, injured in shooting
Toronto police say he's the city's 23rd victim of homicide this year.
Shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a complex in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they located a man outside a housing complex who had been shot. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say a second shooting victim, an 18-year-old man, was located at a nearby community centre and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators.