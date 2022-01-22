Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Toronto police identify man killed in Saturday morning shooting

Toronto police say a 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Ingram Drive near Black Creek Drive in the city’s west end.

Police say Malachi Elijah Bainbridge, 19, died on scene

CBC News
Police have identified the man killed Saturday morning in a Toronto shooting as Malachi Elijah Bainbridge, 19. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

Police were called to 2 Ingram Dr. shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

There, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a car outside a fast food restaurant. He died on scene, and his death is considered a homicide.

Police have identified the man as Malachi Elijah Bainbridge.

Police say that two men fled the scene in a "dark sedan."

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-8477.

In particular, police say they are looking for dashboard camera footage from anyone who was on Keele Street between Ingram Drive and Highway 401 around the time of the shooting.

now