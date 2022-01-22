Toronto police identify man killed in Saturday morning shooting

Toronto police say a 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Ingram Drive near Black Creek Drive in the city's west end.

Police were called to 2 Ingram Dr. shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

There, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a car outside a fast food restaurant. He died on scene, and his death is considered a homicide.

Police have identified the man as Malachi Elijah Bainbridge.

Police say that two men fled the scene in a "dark sedan."

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-8477.

In particular, police say they are looking for dashboard camera footage from anyone who was on Keele Street between Ingram Drive and Highway 401 around the time of the shooting.