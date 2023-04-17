Toronto police identify homicide victim weeks after her death

Toronto police have identified the victim of what investigators say is the city's thirteenth homicide of the year.

In a news release issued Monday, police said they responded to a fire call near Grand Avenue and Dalesford Road in Etobicoke on March 23.

Upon arrival shortly after midnight, police say they found Toronto woman Melinda Boon, 64, unresponsive inside.

Police say officers attempted life-saving measures before she was transported to hospital. She remained in intensive care until her death on March 29, according to the news release.

An autopsy was conducted and Toronto police homicide investigators took over the case, police say.

Days later on April 5, police say an 81-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Boon's death.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court in Toronto earlier this month.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.