Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Police ID man killed in Saturday shooting

Toronto police have identified the city’s 57th homicide victim of 2022.

Peter Alexandros Madimenos, 38, died at the scene, police say

CBC News ·
Toronto police have identified the city's 57th homicide of 2022 as 38-year-old Peter Alexandros Madimenos. He died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police have identified the city's 57th homicide victim of 2022.

Police say Peter Alexandros Madimenos, 38, was shot shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday near Queen Street West and Portland Street.

Madimenos died at the scene from his injuries.

Police say people reported hearing gunshots and that multiple people were seen leaving the area of the shooting. The homicide unit is now investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now