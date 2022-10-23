Police ID man killed in Saturday shooting

Toronto police have identified the city's 57th homicide victim of 2022.

Police say Peter Alexandros Madimenos, 38, was shot shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday near Queen Street West and Portland Street.

Madimenos died at the scene from his injuries.

Police say people reported hearing gunshots and that multiple people were seen leaving the area of the shooting. The homicide unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.