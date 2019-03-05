Return of the spring rush? Toronto home sales jump in April
Home sales were up in Toronto in April, with the average price hovering at about $820,000.
The average home price has risen by about $15K when compared to last year
This year, April showers brought rising home sales.
The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales last month climbed nearly 17 per cent higher compared with a year ago.
The board says 9,042 homes were sold last month compared with 7,744 in April 2018.
The increase came as the average price rose to $820,148 for the month compared with $804,926 in the same month last year.
New listings for April were up eight per cent compared with a year ago.
On a preliminary seasonally adjusted basis, the board says April sales were up 11.3 per cent compared with March this year.