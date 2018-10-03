Greater Toronto home sales in September up 1.9 per cent from year ago
The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in September in its region climbed 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago.
Average selling price in September was $796,786, Toronto Real Estate Board says
The board says sales through its multiple-listings system totalled 6,455, up from 6,334 in the same month last year.
The average selling price in September was $796,786, up 2.9 per cent from $774,489 a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the MLS HPI composite benchmark price was up by two per cent year-over-year.
New listings totalled 15,920, down 3.1 per cent compared with 16,433 in September 2017.
The board says with sales up year-over-year and new listings down, market conditions became tighter.