Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Toronto wants to hire 15,000 people to work this municipal election

The city of Toronto wants to hire more than 15,000 people to work the municipal election this October. It's hiring for nine different positions to work on election day, Oct. 24, and workers can apply to work on advance voting days from Oct. 7 to 14. 

Pay ranges from $235 to $425 on election day

CBC News ·
The city of Toronto is looking to hire more than 15,000 staff to work the 2022 municipal election in October. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The city of Toronto wants to hire more than 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election this October.

It's hiring for nine different positions to work on election day, Oct. 24. Workers can also apply to work on advance voting days from Oct. 7 to 14. 

Pay ranges from $235 to $425 on election day, or about $32 to $18 dollars an hour. According to the city's election website, the target date for election workers to receive their cheque is approximately six weeks after election day.

To qualify, candidates must meet the specific job requirements and:

  • Be eligible to work in Canada.
  • Be 18 years of age or older on or before election day.
  • Have a valid Social Insurance Number.
  • Have received a full series of COVID-19 vaccines (i.e. both doses of a two dose vaccine or one dose of a single dose vaccine).
  • After hiring, declare to maintain the secrecy of voting and to not engage in political activity in the election.

The city hired more than 16,000 people to work in the 2018 municipal election, when the number of wards were reduced from 47 to 25. At the time, there were over 1.8 million eligible electors, 1,700 accessible voting places and 501 candidates, according to a 2018 municipal election report

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now