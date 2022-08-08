Toronto wants to hire 15,000 people to work this municipal election

The city of Toronto wants to hire more than 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election this October.

It's hiring for nine different positions to work on election day, Oct. 24. Workers can also apply to work on advance voting days from Oct. 7 to 14.

Pay ranges from $235 to $425 on election day, or about $32 to $18 dollars an hour. According to the city's election website, the target date for election workers to receive their cheque is approximately six weeks after election day.

Toronto Elections is hiring! Apply to work for the upcoming City of Toronto election on Oct 24 and help deliver the biggest municipal election in Canada.

To qualify, candidates must meet the specific job requirements and:

Be eligible to work in Canada.

Be 18 years of age or older on or before election day.

Have a valid Social Insurance Number.

Have received a full series of COVID-19 vaccines (i.e. both doses of a two dose vaccine or one dose of a single dose vaccine).

After hiring, declare to maintain the secrecy of voting and to not engage in political activity in the election.

The city hired more than 16,000 people to work in the 2018 municipal election, when the number of wards were reduced from 47 to 25. At the time, there were over 1.8 million eligible electors, 1,700 accessible voting places and 501 candidates, according to a 2018 municipal election report.