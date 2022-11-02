Suspect ID'd in fatal shooting outside Toronto high school

Toronto police have identified a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a shooting outside an east-end high school that left a teen dead Monday.

Mustafa Kadhem, from Toronto, is wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting at Woburn Collegiate Institute and should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Given his age, police obtained judicial authorization to identify the suspect, who could otherwise not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. That authorization expires at noon on Monday or earlier upon his arrest.

The act enables a judge to identify an underage suspect if there is reason to believe they are a danger to others and if identifying them is necessary for their arrest.

Police have identified Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier as the victim of the shooting. Guerrier had been a student at nearby Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute, that school said in a letter to parents Tuesday.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they were first called about the shooting around 3:22 p.m.

Officers arrived to find Guerrier shot and began life-saving measures. The teen was rushed to hospital, but soon pronounced dead.

Police say a 15-year-old boy later arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds stemming from the incident. He was taken to another hospital and has since been listed in stable condition.