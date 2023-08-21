Crews working to restore power after west-end apartment building fire

Fire officials are urging residents affected by a fire that broke out in a 16-storey high rise in Toronto's west end Sunday afternoon to find somewhere else to stay for the immediate future, with efforts to restore power to the building ongoing.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told reporters that fire crews have been on scene at an apartment building at 357 Rusholme Road near Bloor Street West overnight, and welfare checks for residents are continuing.

He said the fire was contained to a number of electrical rooms, but did not extend out into the hallways of the 267-unit building — though smoke did.

Jessop called the situation "dynamic," and said information about repairs can change from hour to hour as electricians work to get power restored in the building.

He encouraged residents to find family or friends to stay with, as electricity in apartment units is not expected to be restored for a couple of days — though that may also change as the situation is in flux.

No one was injured after an apparent electrical fire broke out Sunday, though one firefighter was transported to hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.