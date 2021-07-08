Toronto is being hit with heavy rainfall. Here's how long it's expected to last

If you're planning on heading outside today, you'll definitely want to throw on those rain boots and grab your sturdiest umbrella — heavy rainfall slamming Toronto and its surrounding regions is expected to last throughout the day and evening on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement around 6:45 a.m., warning that the city would see showers and thunderstorms that could bring between 30 and 50 mm of rain.

The warning is also in effect for the GTA regions of York, Durham, Halton and Peel, among other Southern Ontario areas.

"Isolated amounts exceeding 50 mm will also be possible in some locations," the weather agency added.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) is warning that all rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in "hazardous conditions."

"The combination of slippery and unstable banks and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other bodies," TRCA said in a statement.

The conservation authority is warning people to stay away from rivers, streams and shoreline areas. It's also urging adults to warn children in their care of the possible danger.