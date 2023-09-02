Toronto to experience 'atypical' September heat early this week: Environment Canada

Toronto will see daytime temperatures reach an abnormal high for early September this week, Environment Canada said Saturday.

The government agency issued a heat warning for the city on Saturday, saying a hot air mass will raise temperatures from Sunday to Wednesday.

"Despite overnight temperatures being lower than warning criteria in some areas, humidex and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September," Environment Canada said.

Maximum temperatures could reach 31 C, with humidex values — meaning how hot it will feel — potentially rising to 40 C.

During the heat wave, Environment Canada says people should drink water before they're thirsty and check on older family, friends and neighbours to ensure they're staying hydrated and cool.